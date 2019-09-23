Manufacturers and trade associations have devoted much attention to the effects of counterfeit electrical products on consumers, and how to protect them from potentially harmful parts. This white paper introduces the effects of counterfeit electrical products and reviews the measures that the industry is taking to prevent counterfeiting.

Understanding the dangers of counterfeit products, and the associated risks to your safety and reputation

Unexpected costs and serious financial implications

How manufacturers and industry organizations are combatting counterfeits

Sponsored by: