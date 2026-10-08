Las Vegas Vocational School Graduates Excel in Electrical Trades

The National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved vocational trade school founded in 2003, recently celebrated 180 graduates at its Las Vegas campus on Sep. 21, including 40 electrical technicians.

Students completed a unique assignment, helping remodel NTI's new campus building, installing mini-split level systems in administrative offices and applying their technical skills in a real-world working environment.

For electrical students, work includes wiring conduit and electrical boxes to run power to the campus ice machine and the plumbing lab's water heaters, completing a real installation that now serves the entire campus. The electrical class also recorded some of the highest final exam scores in the Las Vegas progam's history.

Seventeen of the 180 graduates secured jobs with regional employers before completing their coursework, helping to meet growing workforce demands in the local Las Vegas metro.

For more information on NTI and the recent graduates of its Las Vegas program, visit its website.