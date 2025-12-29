The 10 Most Memorable Articles of 2025

With the end of the year right around the corner, we highlight 10 of EC&M's most influential articles of the past year, covering a variety of topics from some of our favorite subject matter experts, including Randy Barnett, Corey Hannahs, Mike Holt, and Tom Zind. Links to the full articles follow each summary.
Top 25 Changes to the 2026 National Electrical Code
One of the most popular articles we publish every three yeras, this piece breaks down the most significant revisions in the 2026 NEC, providing electrical professionals with essential insight into structural reorganizations, expanded safety requirements, and new technology-driven Code provisions that they must understand for compliance and safe practice. Because the NEC underpins virtually every aspect of electrical design, installation, and inspection in the United States, this comprehensive guide is a must-read reference for engineers, contractors, electricians, and plant facility personnel preparing for the next Code cycle adoption. Read the full article for the most important revisions to the latest edition of the NEC.
Inside the Infrastructure Funding Gridlock
Providing crucial insight into how implementation of federal infrastructure dollars are flowing into the pipeline, this article examines how the $700+ billion 2021 infrastructure package (IIJA/IRA) is being slowed by political, administrative, and legal hurdles that directly affect projects relevant to electrical engineers and contractors. This includes everything from EV charging infrastructure projects to broadband to renewable projects. By unpacking the real-world impact of this funding gridlock, this article helps our readers understand current market conditions and better plan for contract opportunities and project timelines in a rapidly evolving policy environment.
AI Is Coming for Your Job… Posting
One of the greatest fears of all workers — not just electrical professionals — is whether AI will ultimately replace their jobs. In this insightful piece, Aaron Szymanski, co-founder and head of product at Augmenta, explains why AI is more likely to augment the workforce than eliminate jobs in the electrical industry, automating tedious tasks so professionals can focus on high-value work like critical thinking and problem-solving. This is a must-read because it reframes AI as a practical tool to help address labor shortages and boost productivity rather than a threat, offering clarity and confidence at a time of rapid technological change. Read the full article.
Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Digital Multimeter
This technical tutorial by Randy Barnett delivers practical, expert-driven advice on how to maximize the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of your measurements using a digital multimeter, one of the most essential tools for electrical professionals. By breaking down common functions, test techniques, and troubleshooting tricks, this piece serves as a reference for electricians, engineers, and technicians looking to improve their on-the-job performance and avoid costly mistakes.
Amped Up: EC&M’s 2025 Top 50 Electrical Contractors Special Report
This special report showcases the 2025 Top 50 Electrical Contractors, providing comprehensive rankings, performance insights, and trend analysis that reflect the current state and future direction of electrical contracting work. Highlighting industry leaders, best practices, and market dynamics, these annual survey results provide a benchmark electrical professionals can leverage in their own businesses.
Is Your Branch Circuit to Blame?
This article highlights the most common branch circuit problems that electrical professionals encounter in the field, offering clear descriptions of typical issues and practical tips for diagnosing and correcting them. Written by Subject Matter Expert Randy Barnett, this is a must-read for EC&M’s audience because understanding these everyday challenges helps electricians, contractors, and engineers prevent costly errors, improve system reliability, and ensure Code-compliant installations.
2025's 30 Under 30 Electrical All Stars
This annual special report celebrates EC&M's 2025 30 Under 30 Electrical All-Stars, shining a spotlight on the young innovators and rising leaders who are shaping the future of the electrical industry with fresh ideas and impactful contributions. Receiving hundreds of nominations this year from supervisors, coworkers, and self nomoniations this year, this piece showcases the next generation of talent, inspires career growth, and underscores emerging trends driven by tomorrow’s electrical professionals. Read the full article and profiles on the 30 honorees.
The Impact of Economic Policy Uncertainty on the Electrical Industry
This timely piece explores how economic policy uncertainty — driven by shifting fiscal, regulatory, and trade conditions — is affecting demand, pricing, and investment decisions across the electrical industry. In his analysis, Author Alex Chausovsky, director of analytics and consulting at the Bundy Group, explains how understanding this uncertainty helps contractors, engineers, and facility managers anticipate market risks, plan strategically, and make informed business decisions in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. Read the full article.
Making Sense of OSHA’s New Arc Flash Hazard Guidance
Written by Subject Matter Expert Corey Hannahs, senior electrical content specialist at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), this article breaks down OSHA’s updated arc flash hazard guidance, giving electrical professionals a clear understanding of what’s changed and how to apply the new recommendations to improve workplace safety and compliance. Get all of the updates in the full article.
An Electrical Design Surge: EC&M's 2025 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report
This special report highlights EC&M's 2025 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms, showcasing the remarkable growth, innovation, and business strategies behind the nation’s leading electrical design practices. Based on results from our annual proprietary survey, this must-read piece provides valuable benchmarking data, industry insights, and design trends that engineers and design professionals can apply to stay competitive and forward-thinking in their work. See the Top 40 rankings as well as comprehensive market analysis coverage.